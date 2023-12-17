Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Sabal Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

