Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.