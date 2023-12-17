Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.15. The company had a trading volume of 484,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,125. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $424.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.66.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

