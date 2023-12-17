Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

