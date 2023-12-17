WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,528 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of AtriCure worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

