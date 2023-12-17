WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Boot Barn worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

