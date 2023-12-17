WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,438 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of IAC worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

