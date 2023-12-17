WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,655 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

