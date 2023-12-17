WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,071,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

