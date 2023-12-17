WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 30,351 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 276.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

