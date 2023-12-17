WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,115 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

