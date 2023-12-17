WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,560 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

