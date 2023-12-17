WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,777 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Avient worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

