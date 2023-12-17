WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,839 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Cryoport worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of CYRX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.