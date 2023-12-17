WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,839 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Cryoport worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

About Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

