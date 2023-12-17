WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

