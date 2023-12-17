WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $13.98 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.