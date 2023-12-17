WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Shift4 Payments worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

