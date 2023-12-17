WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of SP Plus worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 13.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.21. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

