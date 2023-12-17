WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

