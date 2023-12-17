WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Timken worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 603.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

