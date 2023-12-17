WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trex worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after buying an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

