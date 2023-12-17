WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.26 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,965 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

