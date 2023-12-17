WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

