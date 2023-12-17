WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 208,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 139,625 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

