WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of John Bean Technologies worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

