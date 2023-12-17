WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,864 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,933,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.02 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,500 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

