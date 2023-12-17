WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,656 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.15% of DocGo worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.92. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,526 shares of company stock valued at $79,158. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

