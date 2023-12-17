WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,250 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Health Catalyst worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.4 %

HCAT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.