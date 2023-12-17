WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,232 shares of company stock worth $30,288,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.