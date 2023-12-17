WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CSW Industrials worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $203.55 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

