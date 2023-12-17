WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,314 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

