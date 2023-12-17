WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,696 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.