WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,686 shares of company stock valued at $34,523,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $444.42 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

