WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,568 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.32. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.