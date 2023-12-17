WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of POWI opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

