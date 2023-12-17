WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.