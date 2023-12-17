WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 16,189 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,828.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock worth $8,387,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.