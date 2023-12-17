WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 190,478 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,478 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

