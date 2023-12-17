WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Raised to $276.00 at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $258.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $157.52 and a 52 week high of $245.76.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

