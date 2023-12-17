WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

