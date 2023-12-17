WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 262,087 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.32 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
