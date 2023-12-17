WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $131.78 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.