WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9,440.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,820,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,801,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWMC opened at $98.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $96.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

