WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,690 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EWX opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

