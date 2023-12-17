WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.