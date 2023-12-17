WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $89.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

