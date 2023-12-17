WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.