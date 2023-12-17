WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.