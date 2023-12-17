WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after purchasing an additional 747,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

