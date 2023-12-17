WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

ARKK opened at $51.11 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.